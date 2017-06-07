Albania collects one of region’s lowest revenue, data shows
Story Highlights
- Albania has one of the region's highest tax burden, but collects only about 27 percent of its GDP in tax and non-tax revenue, the second lowest amount among six EU aspirant Western Balkans countries. The data indicates widespread informality in the Albanian economy, estimated at about 30 percent of the country's GDP and the inefficiency of the country's tax administration
TIRANA, June 7 – Albania has one of the region’s highest tax burden, but collects only about 27 percent of its GDP in tax and non-tax revenue, the second lowest