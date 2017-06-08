Inflation rate recovers to 2.2% in January-May

  • Albania's inflation rate hit a four-year high in the first five months of this year when it climbed amid higher food and oil prices to an average of 2.2 percent, up from 0.6 percent during the same period last year, according to state statistical institute, INSTAT.

