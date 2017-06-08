Muhaxheri, Kosovo-born ISIS commander, reportedly killed in Syria

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 8, 2017 14:33

Story Highlights

  • Kosovo media cited unnamed sources in the interior ministry, which said Muhaxheri had been killed in a coalition drone strike, but there has been no official confirmation. Muhaxheri's family members in Kosovo confirmed his death.

Related Articles

TIRANA, June 8 – Lavdrim Muhaxheri, the leader of Albanian-speaking fighters of ISIS has been killed in Syria, Albanian media reported, citing a posting by the violent jihadist’s brother on

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 8, 2017 14:33

Free-to-read articles

Read More