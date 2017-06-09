‘Brazilians and Albanians are equally friendly, open-hearted and joyous’
- Jorge José Frantz Ramos, the second resident Ambassador of Brazil to Albania, says the 2010 opening of Brazilian representation in Tirana is strengthening dialogue and friendship and will lead to higher tourist and trade exchanges between the two countries in the long run. In an interview with Tirana Times, the Brazilian ambassador describes Albania as a crucial player in the Balkan region. The visa-free regime between Brazil and Albania is always an important incentive to boost tourism and investment flows, says the Ambassador, adding that Brazilians and Albanians have a lot of similarities. The ambassador’s suggestion for Albania is “Keep doing what you have been doing so far. Perhaps with less domestic political disputes.”
