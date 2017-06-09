Johan Ndisi: ‘We hope elections adhere to international standards’
Story Highlights
- "During my time as ambassador here in Albania, I am trying to visit as many parts of the country as possible by bike. This is a very good way to see the country, to visit projects supported by Sweden, and to speak to Albanian citizens and youth," Sweden's ambassador to Albania Johan Ndisi tells Tirana Times in an interview
Related Articles
By Rudina Hoxha On the occasion of his country’s National Day, Sweden’s Ambassador to Albania, Johan Ndisi, underlined in an exclusive interview with Tirana Times that Sweden hopes that the