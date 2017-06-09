Editorial: Why foreign policy is missing from Albania’s electoral campaign

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 9, 2017 10:21

Story Highlights

  • When it comes to relations with the neighbors, Tirana has had an amateur approach to foreign policy, with its diplomacy showing arrogance and often ignorance of proper foreign affairs -- intertwined with a populist approach that has resulted in an ongoing conflictual relations with neighbors.

Related Articles

By ALBERT RAKIPI It is understandable that in a small country like Albania foreign policy is not going to get much attention on the campaign trail. That’s even more the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 9, 2017 10:21

Free-to-read articles

Read More