Tirana’s landmark Skanderbeg square gets facelift ahead of elections
Story Highlights
- "There is 28,000 m2 paved in stone from every country inhabited by Albanians and 32,000 m2 of oasis and urban forests with plants from every region Albanian live. The project's final stage will include 90,000m2 of pedestrian area serving citizens and events by making it the Balkans' largest pedestrian area," says Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj
TIRANA, June 12 – Tirana’s landmark Skanderbeg square has been given a facelift under a €13 million government-funded project that has completely transformed the most important public space linked to