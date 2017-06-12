Albania suspends new public tenders, PPPs during electoral campaign
Story Highlights
- The government decision bans all ministers and their subordinates from initiating new public tenders and concession or PPP procedures during all 30-day electoral campaign until the electoral silence on June 24 except for emergency purchases necessary for the institutions’ operation
TIRANA, June 12 – Albania has suspended new public tenders and concessions until the June 25 general elections in a bid to curb the misuse of financial resources during the