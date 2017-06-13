Eurostat: Albania’s GDP per capita, consumption remain Europe’s lowest
Story Highlights
- Albania's price levels rose by 2 percentage points to 43 percent of the EU average in 2016 as international oil and food prices picked up. When compared to disposable income, price levels, especially food one, are too high for the average Albanian. The situation is a result of high level of imports and VAT being applied at an undifferentiated 20 percent even on basic food.
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 13 – Albania’s level of economic activity and household material welfare continue to remain one of Europe’s poorest, unveiling growth in the Albanian economy has to sharply pick