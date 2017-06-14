Unjustified promises dominate main parties’ electoral platforms, study shows
- “The electoral programs make unjustified promises when it comes to financial resources which is dangerous from the point of view of financial stability. The positive thing in the electoral programs is the trend among the three parties to offer lower taxes unveiling the need for a return to the flat tax,” says a report by a newly launched economic policy think tank
TIRANA, June 14 – The electoral platforms of Albania’s three largest parties, the ruling Socialist Party, the opposition Democratic Party and the third largest Socialist Movement for Integration do not