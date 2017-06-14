Abandoned Dajti hotel ready to turn into central bank facility
Story Highlights
- The reconstruction project comes seven years after the country's central bank purchased for €30 million the landmark Italian architecture state-run hotel that had fallen in disuse under a controversial acquisition which the then-opposition Socialist Party called an operation to fill up crisis-hit state coffers.
TIRANA, June 14 – The landmark Dajti hotel in Tirana’s central boulevard, once the capital’s city sole luxury hotel during the post-WWII decades of communist rule, will finally be reconstructed