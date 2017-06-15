Vienna Institute: Albania loses regional race to attract Austrian investors
Story Highlights
- The slowdown in Austrian FDI also comes amid an increase in the country’s tax burden after Albania abandoned its 10 percent flat tax in 2014 to apply a 15 percent tax on corporate income, dividends, rents and capital gains, making the country less competitive compared to other regional EU aspirant competitors applying flat tax regime of 9 to 10 percent
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 15 – Austrian foreign direct investment to Albania has significantly slowed down in the past four years, turning Albania into one of the Western Balkans least attractive destinations