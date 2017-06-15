Vienna Institute: Albania loses regional race to attract Austrian investors

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 15, 2017 10:46

Vienna Institute: Albania loses regional race to attract Austrian investors

Story Highlights

  • The slowdown in Austrian FDI also comes amid an increase in the country’s tax burden after Albania abandoned its 10 percent flat tax in 2014 to apply a 15 percent tax on corporate income, dividends, rents and capital gains, making the country less competitive compared to other regional EU aspirant competitors applying flat tax regime of 9 to 10 percent

Related Articles

TIRANA, June 15 – Austrian foreign direct investment to Albania has significantly slowed down in the past four years, turning Albania into one of the Western Balkans least attractive destinations

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 15, 2017 10:46

Free-to-read articles

Read More