Albania’s administrative courts fail to render timely justice, OSCE report shows
- A pensioner seeking fair compensation for his pension benefit has been waiting for about five years to get a final administrative court ruling, Tirana Times has learned. He is one of thousands of households and businesses to undergo the long wait times through the three-tier administrative court system established in late 2013 that has so far failed to reduce the long time needed to settle administrative disputes
TIRANA, June 20 – Justice delayed is justice denied, says a legal maxim. That seems to be the case with Albania’s newly established administrative courts which are failing to render