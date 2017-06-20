Albania’s administrative courts fail to render timely justice, OSCE report shows

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 20, 2017 13:55

Albania’s administrative courts fail to render timely justice, OSCE report shows

Story Highlights

  • A pensioner seeking fair compensation for his pension benefit has been waiting for about five years to get a final administrative court ruling, Tirana Times has learned. He is one of thousands of households and businesses to undergo the long wait times through the three-tier administrative court system established in late 2013 that has so far failed to reduce the long time needed to settle administrative disputes

Related Articles

TIRANA, June 20 – Justice delayed is justice denied, says a legal maxim. That seems to be the case with Albania’s newly established administrative courts which are failing to render

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 20, 2017 13:55

Free-to-read articles

Read More