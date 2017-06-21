Albania look for Italian successor to De Biasi

TIRANA, June 21 – Albania is looking for another Italian coach after the surprise resignation of Gianni De Biasi in the midst of the World Cup qualifying campaign few days ago.

Football Association President Armand Duka has said he would personally prefer an Italian coach as a successor to De Biasi, the most successful coach who led Albania for the past five and a half years, making history with the country’s first ever appearance at a major tournament such as Euro 2016.

De Biasi’s former assistant Paolo Tramezzani is no longer an alternative after the Italian signed a contract with Switzerland’s Sion soon after De Biasi’s departure. The 46-year-old coach who was De Biasi’s key aide for five years until January 2017 led Swiss side Lugano to a surprise direct Europa League qualification this year as the team faced the relation threat when he took over. He was considered a perfect replacement for De Biasi given his experience and familiarity with the national side.

While no new names have been rumored in Albania, Italian media have unveiled the football association is negotiating with Giancarlo Camolese, another Italian coach who led several Italian clubs including Torino.

Sky Sport Italia reports the 56-year coach has been contacted by Albanian football association officials to discuss terms and strategy.

Albania has been led by several foreign managers for the past 15 years with De Biasi being the longest serving. The football association says it will not exclude the option of an Albanian coach.

Italian Gianni De Biasi unexpectedly quit as Albania coach on June 14, only a day after he first announced he would be leaving Albania by next October at the end of the World Cup qualification campaign when his contract expired.

The decision came at a time when Albania made a turning point with a 3-0 away victory with Israel after a shameful five-game losing streak the national side had not experienced in more than a decade.

Albania avenged Israel with an unexpected 3-0 away victory on June 11, climbing to third in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers for the Russia 2018.

The away victory temporary places Albania third with 9 points, leading Israel on goal difference in a tough group stage that also features former world champions Italy and Spain who seem unrivalled in the top two finish.

The Albanian national side will play home to modest Liechtenstein on Sept. 2 before facing neighbouring Macedonia three days later in an away qualifier. The Red & Blacks will conclude their qualification campaign in October 2017 with two tough fixtures against former world champions Spain and Italy.