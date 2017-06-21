Concession HPPs income hit record high of €80 mln in 2016
- Fuelled by favorable hydro situation and the launch of operation by more than a dozen new hydropower plants, private and concession HPPs registered record high income in 2016, despite the sale price slightly being revised downward. An annual report by energy regulator, ERE, has shown private and concession HPPs increased their income to a record high of 10.8 billion lek (€80 million) in 2016, up 35 percent compared to 2015.
