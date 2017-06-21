Albania fails to make innovation progress, report shows
Story Highlights
- The 2017 Global Innovation Index shows knowledge and technology outputs, business sophistication, creative output and human capital as well as research remain Albania's weakest indicators. The country ranks better when it comes to market sophistication, institutions and infrastructure.
TIRANA, June 21 – Albania has failed to make any significant progress in innovation during the past decade, according to the Global Innovation Index. The annual report published by U.S-based