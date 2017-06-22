Reconstruction project to turn Voskopoja into year-round destination
Story Highlights
- Situated outside Korça, Voskopoja is said to have had a population of 40,000 to 50,000 in the 18th century, greater than Athens, Sofia or Belgrade at the time, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 buildings, including 26 churches, a hospital, an orphanage, a library, the only Greek printing press in the Balkans (1720), which published at least 19 religious works and the so-called New Academy, according to Robert Elsie, a Canadian Albanologist
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 22 – Four remaining post-Byzantine churches in Voskopoja, a present-day village in southeastern Albania that used to be Albania’s most thriving 18th century town are being restored in