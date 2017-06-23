Albania on the eve of elections: A country most vulnerable
Story Highlights
- The country’s prime minister, president-elect and head of the opposition should reflect on their political behavior and its impact on the safety of ordinary citizens. The campaign, even if it’s late in the night, does go to sleep. Crime never sleeps.
By Alba Çela While domestic and international observers have noticed and applauded the reduced rhetorical tension of this political campaign, at least until the fight between the coalition partners started,