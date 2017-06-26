Albania imports €17 mln of electricity as prolonged drought hits country
- The prolonged drought Albania has been facing is also affecting the agriculture sector, especially corn fields after farmers have already had their wheat harvests. The major part of Albania’s agriculture land lacks irrigation systems, relying on sporadic rainfall during summer, although the the country has plenty of water sources it can make use of
TIRANA, June 26 – The prolonged drought Albania has been facing in the past few months is having a negative impact on the country’s wholly hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation. The