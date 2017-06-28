Albania’s Democratic Party leadership up for grabs after humiliating election defeat
Story Highlights
- Sali Berisha, the party’s historical leader who is widely seen to have picked Basha has his successor called on the party to stay united
- Only Eduard Selami, a former chairman in the 1990s, has so far officially filed as a candidate for the chairmanship against Basha. Others, including Bregu and Topalli, could join the list, potentially giving Albania the first ever female opposition leader and prime minister candidate.
TIRANA, June 28 – Albania’s Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, will face a full leadership race, after he took responsibility but decided not to quit after a humiliating defeat in