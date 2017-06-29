Vox Baroque festival to promote Albania heritage sites

  • Harpsichordist Jusuf Beshiri, the festival’s founder and organizer, says the event will be a “musical and tourist itinerary for all those who want to enjoy the sounds of this music along with the beauty of the sites where it will be performed, promoting the country's cultural heritage values.”

TIRANA, June 29 – Italian and Albanian musicians will tour Albania for ten days in early July to perform at the “Vox Baroque” festival featuring 17th and 18th century music

