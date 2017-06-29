Vienna Institute upgrades Albania’s growth forecast on export, investment recovery
- “In the Western Balkans, Albania is developing most dynamically with an expected growth rate of 3.9 percent, based on a positive export performance and investments such as the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline or the Devoll Hydropower plant,” says the Vienna Institute.
TIRANA, June 29 – The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies has revised Albania’s 2017 growth prospects on recovering exports and ongoing energy-related investment. In its latest summer forecast, the