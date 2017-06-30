Editorial: Elections: The present and the future of a democratic society
Story Highlights
- One of the puzzling things of these elections is the fact that both ruling parties, SP and SMI, were able to increase the number of seats in parliament compared to four years ago. SP won eight more seats than 2013, while SMI has three more seats. Albania's experience shows that being in power usually comes at a cost, lowering seats in parliament. A ruling party can and has won elections, but rarely do incumbents – not even in EU countries – perform better in successive elections.
Related Articles
Parliamentary elections are a good time to evaluate the functioning of democracy in a country like Albania. Was this electoral process better than previous ones? Is Albanian society more democratic