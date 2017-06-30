Call for cooperation and support

GALERIAKALO started its activity on 12 November 2014.

From that day to date, it successfully displayed hundreds of artworks from Albanian, Austrian, Australian, Croatian, Slovenian, French, Kosovan, German, Greek artists through 32 exhibitions organized mainly in Tirana, but also in Ljubljana, Strasbourg, The Hague, Paris. Now the gallery is working hard to get recognition by many galleries, art scholars, artists and art collectors, and the public at large.

This “rather vibrant private gallery”, as the Austrian Ambassador, H.E. Johann Sattler said in the opening ceremony of the exhibition “Austrians at heart,” will be celebrating the 3rd anniversary in November 2018.

While we are proud for the accomplishments in nearly 3 years we would like to continue our commitment as a front-runner in the art promotion and thought it is the right time to kindly ask our main supporters – business organizations like Vodafone, Alpha Bank, Tirana Bank, Societe Generale, Tirana Business Park, New York University of Tirana, and the embassies of foreign countries in Albania, to consider becoming members of the gallery. The membership is associated with benefits like free use of the gallery for organizing receptions, workshops, shows or other events during the year.

For more specific information on the membership you can send an email to info@galeriakalo.org

