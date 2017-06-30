INSTAT: Q1 GDP recovers by 4% on energy-related investment
Story Highlights
- The until recently long-ailing construction sector was again a key driver of the Albanian economy with a 1 percentage point contribution to the first quarter growth, mainly thanks to some ongoing major energy-related projects. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline bringing Caspian gas to Europe and the Devoll Hydropower plant, are already in their peak construction stage, being the main source of foreign direct investment in the country which peaked at about €1 billion in 2016.
TIRANA, June 30 – Albania’s GDP growth recovered by about 4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, registering one of the highest quarterly growth rates since 2009