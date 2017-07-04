Albania’s central bank to apply de-euroisation measures in 2018
- “The measures apply to the level of compulsory reserve, public transparency, but there could be a certain effect in the financial sector and we have to be quite sure that every kind of measure undertaken by the Bank of Albania as a regulator should have a mitigated and well-managed impact on the financial sector in order to avoid negative shocks to the financial sectors,” says central bank governor Gent Sejko
TIRANA, July 4 – Albania’s central bank says it is in its final stage of concluding a de-euroisation strategy and intends to launch its implementation next year in a bid