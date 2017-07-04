Prolonged drought: Albania makes new emergency electricity purchases
Story Highlights
- State-run OSHEE electricity distribution operator has launched a new call for the emergency purchase of another 112,000 MWh for July 7 to 31, which based on the average €57.41/MWh purchased in late June, is expected to cost the operator about €6.5 million
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 4 – 2017 is emerging as a year of weather extremes in Albania and across Europe with January bringing the coldest temperatures in three decades and summer being