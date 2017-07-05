Electricity import prices increase by €11
Story Highlights
- The OSHEE operator said it purchased 105,000 MWh for the July 7 to 31 period for €7.16 million at an average price of €68.2/MWh, up from an average of €57.41/MWh in the June 24 tender when it purchased electricity worth €16.4 million for July.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 5 – State-run OSHEE distribution operator purchased electricity at an average price of €68.2/MWh in its latest emergency tender this week, up €10.8/MWh more expensive compared to the