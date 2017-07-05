BoA: Chinese companies likely used Canada, tax havens for major Albania investments
Story Highlights
- Chinese companies invested more than $600 million in two major oil and airport acquisitions in Albania last year, but official data shows the stock of Chinese foreign direct investment in the country remains almost non-existent, hinting the investment has been made through Canada, the former headquarters of the country’s largest oil company, or tax havens like Singapore.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 5 – Chinese companies invested more than $600 million in two major oil and airport acquisitions in Albania last year, but official data shows the stock of Chinese