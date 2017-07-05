Albania licenses first private stock exchange
- The Financial Supervisory Authority says it has licensed the Albanian Stock Exchange to trade government securities and other financial instruments, establish a multilateral trading platform facilitating the exchange of financial instruments between multiple parties and educating, promoting and providing information to interest groups regarding the capital market and issuers' activity
TIRANA, July 5 – Albania’s Financial Supervisory Authority has licensed the Albanian Stock Exchange as the country’s first privately-owned stock exchange in a move that is expected to serve both