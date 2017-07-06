Gumball 3000 luxury sports cars parade in Tirana

TIRANA, July 6 – More than 100 luxury sports cars paraded in Tirana this week in a stop as part of a Riga-Mykonos Gumball 3000 rally, in a comeback a decade after their inaugural 2007 Albania trip.

Famous Dutch DJ Afrojack, one of the big names participating in this year’s week-long rally, also performed in Tirana’s central boulevard where a crowd of car enthusiasts had gathered to watch the luxury Gumaball 3000 brands, a mix of classic, super, hyper and unique cars.

The Gumball 3000 is an annual British motor rally that combines cars, music, fashion and entertainment. This year’s tour started in Riga, to continue in Warsaw and Krakow, before touring Budapest and Dubrovnik, Porto Montenegro, Tirana, and concluding in Greece with parades in Volos, Athens and Mykonos on July 8.

“A hidden gem, Albania plays home to some of the most stunning driving routes and backdrops in Europe and changed a lot since our last outing in 2007,” says the Gumball 3000 team about the Albania stop.