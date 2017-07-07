Democrats head toward contested leadership elections

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 7, 2017 09:57

Democrats head toward contested leadership elections

Story Highlights

  • The race has already been controversial with a large group of well-known figures within the party seeing it as unfair and favoring Basha, who they say should have resigned after leading the party to the worst electoral defeat in its 27-year history

Related Articles

TIRANA, July 5 – Albania’s Democratic Party will hold the election of the party’s chairman on July 22, a race that will have only two contenders, after requests by others

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 7, 2017 09:57

Free-to-read articles

Read More