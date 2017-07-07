Editorial: Dismantling a few myths about state administration political capture and its solutions
Story Highlights
- Public administration is the backbone of the state, the most important pillar of any progress that there is to be made. The next steps of development in Albania, political and economic, including the path to European integration require a well-trained administration, free of political influence. Taking shortcuts such as blame games and fancy populist campaigns will achieve nothing in the long term.
By ALBA CELA A central and local public administration that turns over every time there are elections, full of party militants and often sadly incapable, untrained and low quality public