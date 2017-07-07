U.S. State Department lambasts Albania investment climate
Story Highlights
- "Despite the government’s stated desire to attract foreign direct investment, corruption in Albania is endemic, particularly in the judiciary, and sanctity of contract and respect for private property remain low. The implementation of the reform of the judicial system has recently begun, but the investment climate remains problematic and Albania is perceived as a difficult place to do business," says the report
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 7 – The U.S. State Department has once again lambasted Albania’s business climate as unfavorable, with corruption, unclear property rights and discrimination against foreign investors as the top