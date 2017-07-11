Albania renews public procurement freeze until new government takes over
Story Highlights
- The freeze in public tenders is expected to have a negative impact on scheduled public investment and private companies engaged in public works and services, and potentially affect the 3.8 percent GDP growth for 2017
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 11 – Albania has renewed a freeze in public tenders until a new government is formed next September. The government decision comes after Albania previously suspended all new