Stronger VET, IT sectors to give new boost to Albania-Italy ties, ambassador says
Story Highlights
- “It is important that the Albanian labour market relies on youngsters so that they should not only be motivated and skilled at learning foreign languages which is a very important advantage, but also trained to handle important technical activities such as IT technicians, in addition to other professions such as cooks, carpenters,” says Italy’s ambassador to Albania Alberto Cutillo
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 11 – Top trading partner Italy has urged Albania to make better use of its human capital and geographical advantage in order to become more competitive and attract