Rama, Zaev meet for the first time

TIRANA, July 12 – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has met in person for the first time with his new Macedonian counterpart, Zoran Zaev, during the Trieste Summit of Western Balkan countries.

The two discussed efforts to further improve cooperation and friendship in all areas, the Albanian prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Rama said he hoped a new page of inter-ethnic relations would take place in Macedonia as promised by Prime Minister Zaev.

Ethnic Albanian parties in Macedonia are part of Zaev’s leftist coalition. Ethnic Albanians make up about a third of Macedonia’s population.