PJIU seeks recount of all Tirana votes
Story Highlights
- The PJIU representatives at the CEC were not happy with a partial recount taking place Thursday, which showed some discrepancies both in favor and against PJIU. The party needs less than 50 votes to cross the threshold in Tirana county. It would take an MP seat away from the the ruling Socialist Party if it meets the threshold.
TIRANA, July 13 – Albania’s Central Elections Commission has received a request by the Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity for a recount of all votes in Tirana, because PJIU