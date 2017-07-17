Fitch unit: Albania’s 2018 GDP growth to slow down to 3.3%

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 17, 2017 12:33

Fitch unit: Albania’s 2018 GDP growth to slow down to 3.3%

Story Highlights

  • In another Albania Oil and Gas report, BMI Research says new investors and an improved price environment will see Albania’s oil and gas production stabilize by mid-2017 after a downward trend since mid-2014 following a slump in commodity prices severely affecting domestic oil production, investment and exports.

Related Articles

TIRANA, July 17 – U.K.-based BMI Research, a unit of Fitch, has slightly revised upward Albania’s 2017 GDP growth forecast, but expects the 2018 growth to slow down. In its

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 17, 2017 12:33

Free-to-read articles

Read More