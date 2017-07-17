Rising domestic oil refining cuts imports reliance
Story Highlights
- The situation is a result of a late August 2016 deal between Bankers Petroleum, the country’s largest oil producer, and an offshore company that envisaged Bankers could sell up to 65 percent of its crude oil production from October 2016 to December 2017.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 17 – The reactivation of domestic oil refining in late 2016 has significantly reduced reliance on fuel imports in the first half of this year but slowed down