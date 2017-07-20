Court upholds compulsory security camera installation for businesses
Story Highlights
- The Constitutional Court decision means businesses based in areas estimated as dangerous by the police, those with more than 50 employees or customers, businesses operating at night shifts from 23:00 to 06:00 and those with an annual turnover of more than 10 million lek (€74,600) will all soon have to install security systems or face penalties
TIRANA, July 20 – Albania’s Constitutional Court has upheld a law that makes it compulsory for the country’s businesses to install high resolution security cameras as part some extra public