Multicultural festival awaits visitors to Berat

TIRANA, July 20 – Rafting, book promotion and musical performances opened this week the fourth edition of the multicultural festival in the southern city of Berat, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The festival, which is turning into a traditional annual event, celebrates diversity in one of the country’s eldest towns boasting cultural heritage that dates back from ancient times, to Byzantine art, characteristic Ottoman buildings and ruins left over from the communist regime.

The three-day festival scheduled for July 20 to 22 is also an opportunity for tourists enjoying Albania’s Adriatic and Ionian beaches to get to know more about cultural heritage in the country, a gateway to the Mediterranean boasting a mix of Illyrian, Roman, Greek and Ottoman civilizations.

Albanian and regional folklore bands, string orchestras and DJs will also entertain visitors for three days.

“Berat represents a special unity for the whole Balkan region. Local residents as well as national and local culture deserve this praise and in this respect we feel obliged to shed light not only on values but also achievements. That’s why you should pick Berat, Albania #FestivaliMultiKulturorBerat,” organizers say.

Also known as “the city of 1,001 windows,” Berat has been rated prestigious Business Insider as one of Europe’s top incredible destinations that haven’t been discovered by tourists.

“Once at the frontier of the Byzantine Empire, the town of Berat in Albania has a citadel and a Byzantine church that dates back to the 13th century. Berat’s old town (the Mangalem) is also a part of the UNESCO World Heritage list,” says the U.S.-based portal in its travel section.

Since 2008, Berat has been inscribed as a rare example of an architectural character typical of the Ottoman period. Located in south central Albania, Berat bears witness to the coexistence of various religious and cultural communities down the centuries. It features a castle, locally known as the Kala, most of which was built in the 13th century, although its origins date back to the 4th century BC. The citadel area numbers many Byzantine churches, mainly from the 13th century, as well as several mosques built under the Ottoman era which began in 1417.