Democrats hold divisive leadership election
Story Highlights
- The internal leadership election, in which incumbent leader Lulzim Basha faces challenger Eduard Islami, has been controversial from the start, with a large group of party members arguing the election should have been postponed to allow more time for the party to reflect on the defeat of June 25 and for new leaders to emerge.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 20 – Members of Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party head to the polling booths on Saturday to elect the party’s next leader, following a major defeat to the