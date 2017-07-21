Police seize 17 tons of marijuana in southwestern Albania

TIRANA, July 19 – Albanian police have seized nearly 17 tons of marijuana across the country this week, with the largest haul of 15 tons discovered in the village of Llakatund in southwestern Vlora region.

The Vlora operation involved more than 150 police forces that targeted three buildings were packed marijuana was found in addition to cannabis products like chocolates. Police said these were not just holding centers but processing ones as well.

Nine people were arrested, including two local police officers, Avdyl Sinanaj, 56, and Lirim Lamaj, 49, who were charged with abuse of duty and cultivation of narcotic plants.

Local media reported the police were tipped off to the presence of the drugs by agents of Albania’s intelligence service, SHISH.

Another 1.3 tons were seized in Kavaja in two vehicles traveling toward the coastline. Four people were arrested as they tried to get the drugs out of Albanian and into boats headed to Italy. Police seized a speedboat nearby believed to have been waiting for the drugs.

Albania’s national police chief, Haki Cako, and Interior Minister Dritan Demiraj commended the officers forces engaged in operations and said there would be a continuing fight against the cultivation of marijuana in Albania.

The country saw last year a record amount of cannabis produced and seized, leading to fears Albania’s state was under siege by drug producers.

Less cannabis has been produced and shipped this year, but the numbers remain high, also evidenced by what police in neighboring countries are seizing.

Last month, Greek police seized 2.5 tons of marijuana, most of which it said came from the Albanian border.

Albanian police say they processed more than 1,800 information items on cannabis cultivation.

In the framework of the fight against narcotics cultivation and trafficking, 14 criminal groups have been hit and 23 operations have been finalized, carried out in cooperation with the police of other countries, according to official data.

Prime Minister, Edi Rama, commended the police operation, but added the state is looking to nail the big fish.

Rama said that all involved agencies should engage strongly to address a significant concern for the public opinion.

“The police has progressed during these 46 months that we [the Socialists] have been on power, but we are aware that there is still more to do,” Rama said.