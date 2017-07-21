France worried over wave of Albanian asylum seekers
Story Highlights
- The French interior ministry says Albanian authorities have committed to apply reinforced controls in departures for France and combat the migration of unaccompanied minors and document fraud through an action plan that will be implemented in the next three months
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 21 – France has expressed its concern over a rising number of Albanian asylum-seekers, asking Albanian authorities to tackle the phenomenon in the next three months. The alarm