Albanian director’s ‘Daybreak’ picked to make world premiere at Sarajevo Film Festival

TIRANA, July 24 – “Daybreak,” an Albanian drama about moral compromises, has been selected to make its world premiere at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival, one of the leading movie events in South East Europe.

The Albanian-Greek co-production directed by Albania’s Gentian Koçi is one of the three world premieres selected to showcase in next August’s festival.

“The Sarajevo Film Festival is one of Europe’s most important and the most important one in the south-east region. I think having the world premiere in such a festival, is an achievement not only for me personally, but also for the Albanian cinema’s effort to have a stronger voice internationally,” says Koçi, a 37-year-old director who is also making his feature film debut.

“I feel privileged I will be part of a competition with directors whose works I have followed and appreciated much. I would like to single out renowned Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglu, the 2010 Berlinale Golden Bear winner, whose latest ‘Grain’ movie will also make the world premiere. I believe it will be a tough race among seven very good films,” Koçi has told reporters.

Starring Ornela Kapedani and Suzana Prifti, the Albanian-Greek co-production follows a single mother and her one-year-old son, who live in dire economic circumstances. They move in with an old, immobile woman whom they have to take care of.

In an earlier interview with Cineuropa portal, the movie director and screenwriter described “Daybreak” as an intimate drama that takes place in a flat, in Tirana’s urban setting.

“The pivot of the story is the very fragile relationship between the young and the old woman, a relationship swinging between empathy and pragmatic aims. One of the most important challenges for me as a writer and director was to keep a subtle balance between these two opposing aspects of their relationship: affection and pure pragmatic interests,” said Koçi.

Commenting on challenges facing young directors in Albania due to lack of sufficient financial support, Koçi says international co-productions are still vital in order for film productions to reach a successful conclusion.

The “Daybreak” project, developed with the financial support of the SEE Cinema Network, was also supported by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography (ANCC), the Greek Film Centre, Eurimages, the Albanian Ministry of Culture, the Albanian Public Radio-Television and the Municipality of Tirana.

The film is expected to make its Albania premiere next September.

The 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival, scheduled to take place from August 11 to 18, will showcase 55 selected feature, short and documentary films from around the world. The festival will pay tribute to Oliver Stone, a three-time Oscar winner.