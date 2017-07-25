Government security yields remain stable
Story Highlights
- The stable rates have been triggered by rising interest to invest in government securities by banks and investment funds making use of their ample liquidity and individuals benefiting higher interest rates compared to traditional deposits whose rates are now close to zero.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 25 – Yields on government securities have almost remained unchanged in the past four months following sharp fluctuations between mid-2016 and early 2017. The situation comes at a