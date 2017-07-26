Kadare: ‘I have waved neither the dissident, nor the conformist flag. I wrote normal literature in an abnormal country’
Story Highlights
- Albania's internationally renowned writer Ismail Kadare, a perennial nominee for the Nobel Prize in Literature, says his works written both under communist and in the post-1990s have remained the same in content, form and messages. In an interview with Germany's Die Welt newspaper, the Albanian writer says he repents of no book he has written and continues upholding the formula that "I wrote normal literature in an abnormal country." Kadare's interview with Kosovo-born, Germany-based journalist Vjollca Hajdari came as the Albanian writer translated into more than 40 languages since the early 1970s, had one of his latest novels, "E penguara" (A girl in Exile) translated into German.
Related Articles
Albania’s internationally renowned writer Ismail Kadare, a perennial nominee for the Nobel Prize in Literature, says his works written both under communist and in the post-1990s have remained the same