Youth exchange initiative launched to help promote democratic values

TIRANA, July 27 – Forty young people from the Western Balkans will get a chance to attend training and discussion sessions as well as outdoor and social activities in and around the Albanian capital as part of a new youth exchange initiative, Youth Trail, launched Friday by the OSCE Presence in Albania.

The Youth Trail initiative, organized in co-operation with the Municipality of Tirana, the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO), aims to promote OSCE values and regional co-operation among young people, the OSCE Presence in Albania said in a press release.

Ambassador Bernd Borchardt, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania, and Mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj, speaking at the launching ceremony, urged young Albanians to apply to be part of the Youth Trail initiative, which aims to put the spotlight on young people and their role in building democratic societies and promoting peace and security in the region.