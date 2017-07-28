Basha promises tough opposition

TIRANA, July 27 -After winning a new mandate at the helm of Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, convened the party’s new parliamentary group urging lawmakers to keep the government in check.

“Our opposition will be one that stems from the problems of people. It will denounce the government on inequities, misconduct, gangs, drugs, corruption, but it will also propose solutions on behalf of the citizens,” Basha said.

He added DP would be happy to cooperate with any force in opposition to the Socialist Party government and which would be unwilling to bargain with the public’s interest which led to questions on whether he was sending an invitation to the Socialist Movement for Integration.

Basha said the call was open to “anyone who will be in opposition full time.”

Basha promised a strong, uncompromising and frontal battle with Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government.

Before the June 25 general elections, which the DP lost to the SP, Basha reached an agreement with Prime Minister Rama, which foresees the two parties working together to have a constitutional and electoral reform.

Basha said his party “will make every effort for Albania to have a fair electoral system. The battle for free and fair elections will be one of the main battles.”

In the new parliament, the center-right Democratic Party will have 43 deputies, 10 fewer than in the previous legislative body.